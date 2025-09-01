Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysis of ONS data by Growth Spurt, a new company launched by Pregnant Then Screwed founder, Joeli Brearley, found that women with children are earning £302 per week less than men with children in mean weekly pay, equating to £3.90 less per hour.

Ms Brearley, who launched campaign group Pregnant then Screwed following her own struggles with employment during pregnancy, said: “The UK is crying out for a boost, in both the economy and the birth rate, yet we still make it painfully difficult for women to thrive once they become mothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pay gap between mothers and fathers isn’t just unfair, it can be devastating. When a mother is underpaid, her children suffer too. Childhood poverty is linked to worse health, lower educational outcomes, and reduced life chances. This isn’t just a women’s issue. It’s a generational one.

Mothers in the UK are paid 33 per cent less than fathers based on mean weekly pay, according to analysis from Growth Spurt. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

“After nearly a decade of campaigning, progress has been painfully slow. We urgently need better paternity leave, flexible high-paid jobs, affordable childcare, and employers who step up to properly support parents - especially during that fragile return-to-work phase.”

In 2022, the work of Pregnant then Screwed was mentioned in Parliament roughly every ten days, according to the group.

In response to the new figures, Growth Spurt has announced the launch of a Mum’s Equal Pay Day, on 1 September. The group says the day marks the point at which mothers are working for free for the rest of the year compared to fathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growth Spurt is also calling on the UK Government to include maternity retention data in gender pay gap reporting.

This would mean companies with over 250 employees would have to track how many women return to work after maternity leave, how long they stay, and whether they progress within the organisation.

The group said that the problem “remains hidden” without this data.

Growth Spurt has also followed calls from Pregnant then Screwed for the Government to improve the parental leave system, offering dads and non-birthing parents six weeks paternity leave paid at 90 per cent of salary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous research by the charity found that this could decrease the gender pay gap by four per cent.

According to Pregnant Then Screwed, around 74,000 women are pushed out of their jobs each year due to becoming pregnant or for taking maternity leave.

Ms Brearley added: “The majority of parents are no less ambitious when they return to work; in fact, many come back sharper, more focused, and more resilient. Parental leave doesn’t dull your skills - it hones them.

“You become a master of negotiation, patience, multitasking, adaptability, and problem-solving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad