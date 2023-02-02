Motorbike rider dies in Leeds road crash as car driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Officers were called at 11.45pm on Wednesday night to reports a car and motorbike had been in collision on Leeds Road at the junction of Albert Road.
The rider of the motorbike – a 32 year old man - was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.
The driver of the Honda Jazz - a 28 year old man – has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.
The road remains closed at this time, police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage to come forward.
Information can be given via 101 or the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1874 of 1 February.