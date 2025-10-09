Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car retailer, which has multiple sites in Yorkshire, said it expected to post pre-tax profits of around £3.6m for the six months ending 30 September, up 80 per cent on the previous period.

The firm saw retail volume growth of 8.9 per cent compared with the first half, demonstrating what it described as a “strong outperformance versus wider used car market”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Total revenue increased 15 per cent on the previous period to £648m.

Car retailer Motorpoint Group said it "significantly" outperformed the market in the first half of the year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Mark Carpenter, chief executive officer of Motorpoint Group, said: "I am pleased to report that the group has delivered strong volume growth and significantly outperformed the wider market in the first half of FY26, building upon the improvements achieved last year.

“Although economic uncertainty remains, I am confident that our omnichannel business model and exciting strategic plans stand us in good stead going forward as we pursue expanded supply channels, new store openings, improved online and store channel integration, along with data and AI to drive further efficiency and improved customer experiences.”

The firm said it expected its full-year results to land in line with expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is set to announce its interim results on 12 November.

Motorpoint said it had seen record retail volumes in both July and August, the highest months since 2018 – excluding the two months post lock down in 2021.

The company ended the half-year with a small net debt position of £0.5m, reflecting what it described as a “continued build-up of inventory levels to satisfy increased demand”.