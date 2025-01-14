Much loved lollipop lady who only started patrolling as a favour in 1985 hangs up stick after 40 years
Dedicated Brenda Gunther, 84, from Goole, has been a familiar and much-loved face at school starting and leaving times in the town for four decades.
Brenda, who turns 85 later this week, originally started out in 1985 as a favour, filling in for a friend who went on holiday, but then carried on with the job.
She mainly worked on Western Road, Goole, helping youngsters and their parents to safely cross the road to Parkside Primary School.
Brenda said: “It’s time for me to retire. I’ve really liked the job. It’s got me out and talking to people. I’ve met some really nice people.
“The parents and kids have been great.”
For a time, her husband Eric also worked as a school crossing patrol for the council in the Pasture Road area – from 1993 to 2007 – and they were known as a lollipop couple.
Now retired, she hopes to enjoy more travel. “I love my bus trips,” she said.
Brenda was presented with flowers and a framed certificate confirming her years of service from East Riding Council on her last day,.
Colin Walker, head of transportation services at East Riding Council said: “Brenda Gunther's 40 years of service is a remarkable achievement, and it is fitting that we mark her retirement on her final day at her school crossing patrol site.
“We wish Brenda all the very best for her retirement and thank her for her dedication to ensuring the safety of pupils in Goole.”
The first known school crossing patrol was Mary Hunt, a school caretaker appointed by Bath City Council to help pupils cross the road in September 1937.
The patrols were widely adopted after two road safety officers in the late 1940s in the London Boroughs of Dagenham and Barking recognised a growing problem with the safety of child pedestrians because of the increasing amount of traffic on roads.
The service was officially created by the School Crossing Patrol Act in 1953.
SCPs can stop traffic to help anyone – child or adult - to cross the road.