Mum vows to 'fight for justice' after son's epilepsy drug shortage death

The mother of a man who died after a pharmacy ran out of supplies of a vital drug, says they will “fight to get him the justice he deserves”.

David Crompton, who suffered from epilepsy, died after he fell downstairs in December.

It was the second time Mr Crompton, from Leeds, had been left without an anti-convulsant drug called Tegretol.

Midway Pharmacy, in Pudsey, had left an “IOU” meds note when other medicines that were delivered.

An inquest found that without his medication his epileptic condition “was likely to destabilise and give rise to fits”.

The “popular, vibrant and loving” 44-year-old had another fall in April, which coroner Kevin McLoughlin, found also “occurred when he was left without his essential medication”.

The family had been left to contact other pharmacies to see if they could obtain the drug, rather than for the pharmacy to search for supplies.

His devastated mother Mary Hirst has instructed Wake Smith Solicitors to investigate a claim for medical negligence.

She said her son had successfully managed epilepsy since developing the disease, which causes seizures, as an adult.

She said: “He was let down by the people who were entrusted to look after him and supply him with life-saving medicine. It should not be the case that anyone tragically dies as a result of a medicines shortage in the UK.”

In a statement Midway Pharmacy said they were shocked and saddened by Mr Crompton’s death.

It added: “The national issue of the ready availability of vital medication is of ongoing concern to us all in the pharmacy profession.

"We are committed to complying with all investigations, including with regulatory agencies, to ensure a thorough understanding of the issues involved.

"We recognise that this issue needs further urgent examination within the profession as a whole,” Midway Pharmacy added.

There have been repeated calls for a review of the UK’s “broken” medicine supply chain.

The Epilepsy Society said medicine shortages are "increasingly affecting patient care, with many essential drugs in critically short supply”.

A survey found 70 per cent of respondents had difficulties getting hold of vital medication over the past year, with nearly a quarter reporting problems in the last month.