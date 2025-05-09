'My four favourite wines from Booths, Morrisons, Tesco and Co-op this week'

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the week

Finest Torrontés 2024, Mendoza, Argentina, 12.5%, Tesco down from £9 to £7.50 with a Clubcard until May 19: A lovely wine for springtime with light floral aromas, clear citrus freshness and a touch of spice on the palate.

Irresistible Assyrtiko 2023, Macedonia,13%, Co-op down from £10 to £9 until May 13: A fresh-tasting wine, with pure citrus aromas, edged with vanilla and sea-salty pebbles. Perfect with grilled sardines.

Christine Austin's favourite wines of the week

Wynns Coonawarra Shiraz 2022, South Australia, 14%, Booths down from £15.75 to £11.75 until June 3: An Australian classic with typical Coonawarra-fresh, red and blackberry fruits edged with spice. Enjoy with a barbecue.

Moillard Bourgogne Gamay 2023, France,13%, Morrisons down from £14.50 to £12.50 with a More card until May 18: A stylish, Gamay-based Bourgogne rouge, full of red cherry and strawberry fruits. Perfect with pink lamb.

Martinez Wine Garden

I will flag this up when the Martinez Wine Garden is actually open, but it is exciting to note that Martinez Wines in Ilkley, in conjunction with Bradford Council has the use of Grove Park every Saturday throughout June, July and August.

As well as operating a bar serving wines, by the glass or bottle, there will be a free tasting table hosted by a different winery each week. South Africa, South America, Portugal and many others will be on show.

Food vendors will be on site too, and the garden will be open on fine weather days from 1pm to 10pm and have seating for over 100 people. This is a tremendous way to bring the community together as well as enjoy some sunshine with food, wine and music.

For more details, get on the Martinez mailing list via www.martinez.co.uk

Champagne Lifestyle

It is surprising that the Canadian Journal of Cardiology has published a report saying that, amongst other factors, drinking Champagne and other white wines could stave off a sudden cardiac arrest.

There are hundreds of research projects, usually sponsored by a drinks company to show that some form of alcohol has a positive influence on general health. I don’t know who sponsored this report, but I expect the researchers had a good time doing the work.

Is it relevant? Research papers are like buses, there will be another one along in a minute, most likely with another result. Meanwhile moderation is a good idea, but there is no harm in popping the cork on a bottle of champagne. It might lift the mood around the household.

Bordeaux En Primeur

I was exhausted just reading about the Bon Coeur team who spent a week in the Bordeaux region, driving from tasting to tasting, to assess the 2024 vintage.