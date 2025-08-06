My top wines of the week from Waitrose, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury's
Wines of the Week
Zenato Villa Flora 2023, Lugana, Italy, 13%, Waitrose, down from £15 to £12.50 until August 19: Delicate and floral with fresh honeydew melon fruit and a gentle touch of honey across the palate. Totally dry and perfect with summer salads.
Whispering Angel 2024, Côtes de Provence, France, 13%, Morrisons down from £21.50 to £18 with a Morecard until September 2: It is fashionable to find cheap ‘dupes’ of this wine but nothing quite captures the elegance, texture and gorgeous peach and citrus notes of the real thing.
Porcupine Ridge Syrah 2023, South Africa, 14.5%, Sainsbury down from £9.25 to £7.75 with a Nectar card until August 12: Stack the wine rack with this great value, smooth, bramble and spice wine. It will drink well all summer alongside sausages and meat.
The Footbolt Shiraz d’Arenberg 2021, South Australia, 14.5%, Tesco down from £12.50 to £11 with a Clubcard until August 11: Complex and chewy, packed with dense damson fruit, tobacco and pepper. A great barbecue wine or save it for autumn casseroles.
St. Emilion Jurade
We are fortunate to have a branch of The Jurade de Saint Emilion here in Yorkshire. This is an association of wine lovers who are particularly interested in the wines of one of the most beautiful regions of Bordeaux – St. Emilion.
During the year, various tastings, dinners and trips to St Emilion are organised, giving special access to châteaux, owners and events. This is a remarkably friendly association, so don’t feel intimidated if you are new to learning more about wine.
For more information, check the website www.jurade.org.uk or email [email protected]
Aussie Wine tasting
There may still be a few tickets left for the Australian Wine tasting to be held at Latitude Wines in Leeds on Thursday 14 August at 6pm. All the best Aussie wine regions will be represented – Margaret River, Mount Barker, Eden Valley, McLaren Vale, Yarra and Hunter Valleys.
There will be six wines, some food and plenty of stories about the wines. Tickets cost £45 per person, get on the website latitudewine.co.uk and click through to events.
Also, Latitude Wines has corkage-free Wednesdays when you can sit down with a bottle from the shelves and pay the shelf price. It sounds like a bargain, and if you want to drink a particular bottle, give them a ring and they will chill it down in advance.
Shutters down in Huddersfield
Just in case you are planning to head to Hoults Wine merchants, then don’t. Rob Hoult has gone on holiday, and the shop is shut for a whole week. The doors will be open again on Tuesday 19th August at 9.30 and Rob will undoubtedly be delighted to see you.
There are always some good deals to be found here. Meanwhile the website still works www.hoults.com and you can book yourself a seat at one of the many upcoming tastings.
Wednesday September 17 sees a tasting of Alsace wines from Cave de Turckheim, with Aurélie le Digabel presenting the wines (£25).
The wines of Peter Lehmann will be on show on Friday September 19 and there is a Bangers and Booze night at The Sportsman on 24 September (£25). All details are on the website.
