Nathan Stanley: Police searching for missing man find body in River Aire and issue update
Police searching for missing man Nathan Stanley have found a body in the River Aire.
Officers were conducting extensive searches last week in Knottingley after reports from the public that a man had been seen entering the water.
Underwater search and mountain rescue teams were assisting police and discovered a body of a man and Nathan’s family have been updated, police said.
There are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner, police confirmed.
