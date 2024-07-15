Nathan Stanley: Police searching for missing man find body in River Aire and issue update

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:44 BST
Police searching for missing man Nathan Stanley have found a body in the River Aire.

Officers were conducting extensive searches last week in Knottingley after reports from the public that a man had been seen entering the water.

Underwater search and mountain rescue teams were assisting police and discovered a body of a man and Nathan’s family have been updated, police said.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner, police confirmed.

