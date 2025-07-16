Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A visitor to Bradford city centre today will meet a completely different scene to the relative chaos of a year ago.

The streets were then torn up for the construction of pedestrianised zones and new road layouts, the National Science and Media Museum and its cinemas were shut, and in the autumn Bradford Live – the former Odeon brought back to life as a performance venue – stood waiting for a replacement operator. Now they are open, or about to be, and the area is again buzzing with life.

“You can hardly compare the two, can you?” says the media museum’s head curator, Charlotte Connelly.

A view of the new gallery at Bradford's National Science and Media Museum. Visitors put themselves into the Cottingley Fairies hoax photographs.

"It's so different. This time last year it wasn’t just Bradford before, it was Bradford covered in road works. Moving across the city was a challenge. So we've gone from that to this amazing spring we've had with fantastic weather and beautiful gardens and landscaping – and now you can come to a really lovely space. I think that's what we wanted to create, was a nice space that people wanted to spend time in, at the museum.

"Hopefully, when people walk through the doors, they get that brilliant welcome we've been hoping for and then they can come and see the great stuff in the galleries as well.”

Indeed, the welcoming of visitors to the new permanent Sound and Vision galleries at the National Science and Media Museum concludes the attraction’s staggered return after a £6.8m refurbishment – opening on the same day last week as the Darley Street Market regeneration project.

The museum is now displaying artefacts such as the camera that captured the first moving images, the fangs worn by Christopher Lee in the Hammer Dracula movies and Stooky Bill – the dummy head that was the subject of the first television broadcast.

Alice Browne of the National Science and Media Museum looks at a 1990 replica of the Alien from the film Alien, made by English performance-based art company Exquisite Corpse, which will be displayed for the first time in the museum’s new Sound and Vision galleries. Picture: Asadour Guzelian.

But the plans to update the building go back longer and people might realise.

“It's been years and years for the longest running members of staff who've worked on it,” says Charlotte. “It's been about a decade from first inception through securing funding for it and then actually doing the project itself. So some people have been living with this for a really long time. It's a massive project. It's two floors of the museum, so it's a substantial undertaking, and we've doubled the numbers of objects on display from what we had previously. So we took out the old galleries and cleared those and then put these ones in. We've packed them full of lovely things for people to come and see.”

Many of the artefacts that have spent years in the museum’s storage are now displayed in Sound and Vision, including a model dinosaur created by stop motion maestro Ray Harryhausen and a replica of the original xenomorph costume used in the first Alien film.

“We’ve got around three and a half million objects in our collection, so it is always a struggle to decide what to display,” says Toni Booth, curator of film.

There is also an area dedicated to the Cottingley Fairies photos – which includes one of the original cameras used to take what became one of the most well-known hoaxes in history and which originated in a village just a few miles from the museum.

It is hoped that the gallery will cement the museum’s reputation as a national attraction.

The refurbishment works have been supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

As well as more than 500 historic artefacts, there are a number of interactive areas and newly created installations.

At the centre of Sound and Vision is ‘Circus’ a new art installation by Nayan Kulkarni that uses a series of cameras and screens to create a digital hall of mirrors. People standing inside the installation can see their image distorted in a variety of different ways.

Other installations allow visitors to be part of a Cottingley Fairy photo and become a sound engineer for a concert at Bradford’s famous 1 in 12 Club.

The first IMAX camera has been returned to the museum and the hulking piece of equipment is one of the first exhibits in the gallery.

In 1983 the museum opened the first IMAX cinema in the Europe, with this camera used to project To Fly – a documentary about the history of flight.

Other cameras in the exhibition include Louis Le Prince’s single lens cine camera – which captured what are believed to be the world’s first moving film footage in Leeds, and the camera used by Herbert Ponting to document Captain Scott’s Antarctic Expedition in 1910.

John Logie Baird’s groundbreaking experimental ‘television apparatus’ from 1926, which includes the Stookie Bill head that was the first image to be broadcast, is another hugely significant artefact in the gallery.

Exhibits also include a Dalek from Doctor Who, a mixing desk used at festivals and Shaun the Sheep models from Aardman Animation.

The galleries were deisgned following consultation with community leaders, access groups, young people and schools including SHINE West Bowling, Morley Street Resource Centre, and Bradford Deaf Centre, among others. Volunteers have also played an integral role in the project's development, with volunteers contributing more than 1,900 hours of time to consultations and engagement activities.

“One of the things that we don't necessarily talk about that much is, we knew that our visitors, when they came in busy periods, really struggled to move around the building,” says Charlotte. “So we've got an extra lift, which might not sound exciting, but it's brilliant.”

Meanwhile, some displays were simply out of date and “were talking about TV technology that was new in the 90s”, for example.

Still, the fast-moving pace of technology means that some of the exhibits, such as an iPod and television digibox, are not that far removed from the lives of many of the people who will visit the exhibition.

Jo Quinton-Tulloch, director of the National Science and Media Museum, said: “The galleries have been a true labour of love and collaboration, and they showcase our incredible collections in new and innovative ways.

“Our collections and the rich narratives they tell touch upon all our lives, from the first photographic negative and film footage to the advent of radio and television, and the power of sound technologies to bring us together.