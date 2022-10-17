The woman, who didn’t want to be named, was speaking in a video which was viewed hundreds of times at the weekend, and shared how she measures water before putting it in the kettle to save money by not overfilling it.

“I’m quite glad I’m near my sell by date. I wouldn't want to be growing up in this” she said while buying her morning paper. "It's sad isn’t it.”

“When I was growing up there was nothing like this. There were no food banks but we always had a meal on the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman said her late husband served in the Royal Navy for 30 years and she felt “comfortable" financially until now.

“I’m on my own,” she said. “I’ve got all my bills to pay. I’m not poor but I’m not rich.”

The woman often uses a blanket instead of heating and was shocked her weekly shop cost £76.

The pensioner described the government as “rubbish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 78-year-old described Liz Truss's government as "rubbish"

She said she didn’t think her opinion counted as she’s not up to date on what’s happening in Westminster. “I just speak what I think,” she added.