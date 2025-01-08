Dry January: Being teetotal means I know the best spots in Yorkshire to enjoy without a drink
Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin tried Dry January in 2021 and has found herself teetotal for life.
If you’re new to a booze-free lifestyle, here’s some great ways she has discovered to socialise without a stiff drink.
There’s a lot of pressure for us to drink alcohol with our peers; particularly for those of us who have endured fresher week engagements as a student.
Thankfully, universities such as Bradford University are leading the way. They have replaced their bar with a cafe called Brew and Co Kitchen.
Bradford also has a range of chai tea places, but it's known for its dessert bars including The Sweet Centre. You can get an amazing breakfast here too.
If you enjoy bubble tea - which is milk tea containing tapioca balls - Gong Cha in Leeds comes highly recommended.
While there's a lot of social pressure to ‘go for a drink,’ perhaps suggest somewhere with an activity too. Bars like Sixes in Headingley, Boom Battle, and Electric Shuffle bars where you can play games in Yorkshire are great if you've got a party of people with some still drinking.
Thanks to social media people are more enthusiastic to try experiences such as pottery throwing, life drawing workshops, and jewellery making. I personally find pottery painting a great relaxed activity to catch up with friends or for something fun and lively. I love TagX in Batley, Ninja Warrior in Sheffield, or GoKarting at Xscape.
Better still, going for a walk in the countryside is not only free, it's great exercise and a much more rewarding feeling afterward than a night out drinking.
I haven't lost friends, only fat, since giving up alcohol.
I have more fun, more energy, and more memories than regrets.
