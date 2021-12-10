Escaped sheep make their way into town and head to Tesco and Morrisons

Onlookers watched in sheer amazement as the woolly pair were spotted roaming in Faversham town centre, in Kent.

It was reported that the animals visited both Tesco and Morrisons in the market town before darting through traffic, as members of the public desperately tried to capture them.

Angela Goodwin Long witnessed the sheep roaming across a main road at about 8.45 am while she was driving her son to school.

The sheep heading onto a Morrisons car park

She said: “We were sitting in traffic and out of nowhere came these two massive sheep - they weren’t little ones and it was so funny. It was by the Morrison’s car park but apparently they had been to Tesco as well.

“Everyone has been saying they were doing their Christmas shopping. They didn’t look stressed or anything.”

According to Angela, despite the sheep being approached, no one was able to capture them.

Angela was able to capture the incident on video while sitting in a traffic build-up where the sheep were seen weaving their way in and out of the cars, and trotting inside Morrisons.

Angela added: “The sheep didn’t look distressed at all - they seemed to find it quite a good game.”

The 54-year-old said the sheep had also visited Davington Primary School on their Kent tour and she hopes that they were found safe.

A police spokesperson said the force was called at 9am to herd the stray sheep who had made their way further up the road from Angela and her son.