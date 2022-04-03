Ferrari owner crashes £250,000 supercar on same day he bought it - driving just two miles

The luxury motor, believed to be a Ferrari 488, was involved in the pricey smash on Friday afternoon (Apr 1)

Photos shared by police show the front bonnet crumpled with scratches all across the front of the flashy red sports car.

The driver, who was uninjured, was left counting the cost after his pride and joy was involved in the crash shortly after he purchased the car in Derby.

The Ferrari was pranged just two miles after the owner bought it

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit wrote on Twitter: "Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive"

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "East Midlands Ambulance service alerted us to reports of a collision on St Alkmonds Way in Derby just before 11am today (Fri).

"One vehicle was involved in the collision. No injuries were reported.