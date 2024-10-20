A range of different celebrities past and present have turned to reflexology, a complementary therapy, to improve their life and work. We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin to try reflexology here in Yorkshire.

Visiting family in South East Asia I had wrongly assumed the reflexology bars on every street corner were run-down nail salons.

I had been walking past a potentially life-changing treatment that the likes of Muhammad Ali, Princess Diana, and former American presidents are reported to have had.

Reflexology is a traditional Chinese medicine that involves the practitioner massaging someone’s feet focusing on certain zones of the feet which is said to help the flow of energy “qi” to certain body parts.

Only when moving to West Yorkshire did I try reflexology for the first time at Well Women Centre Wakefield, a charity providing support for women’s mental health and wellbeing.

I had tried talking therapy but that was a bit of a Pandora’s box that I couldn’t cope with at the time.

Instead, I agreed to go on the waiting list for reflexology. In a bid to try something new, I attended my first session.

It was at the top of a small venue which felt like someone’s home.

After answering a range of questions, I could choose to lie down or stay seated. I chose the latter due to having a baby with me.

The massage was firm but relaxing. I was amazed at how it felt like areas of my feet were connected to different organs.

I hadn’t realised how much tension I had in my feet. I walk everywhere and rarely stop.

Over the sessions, I noticed the difference between how tense I would feel at the start all over my body, compared to how I’d come out.

Each appointment was a good chance to take time out of the busy world and do something for my own well-being.

I can see why some people, including celebrities, swear by this therapy. It’s not just a ‘woo woo’ practice, this felt like a game changer.

I’m glad places like the Well Women Centre are making it more accessible.