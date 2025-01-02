New Year’s Day in Otley and Ilkley: People take the plunge in annual tradition at White Wells and in the River Wharfe

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Jan 2025, 18:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 06:42 GMT
Each family has their own New Year’s Day tradition whether it be watching the sun rise in the countryside, bathing in the sea or going hiking.

Some intrepid folk enjoy taking a plunge in Ilkley’s iconic White Wells spa bath and others take part in a swim in the River Wharfe.

White Wells dates back to 1700 when it was constructed to gather natural spring water. While the water is said to have no direct healing properties, such “cold water therapy” is said to boost the circulation, and provides a mood boosting effect for people who take the plunge.

In Victorian times, people headed to the seaside to improve their wellbeing and when White Wells opened it helped to put Ilkley on the map as a spa town.

Meanwhile the annual Joe Town Memorial Swim took place in the River Wharfe at Wharfemeadows Park. It’s held in memory of local swimming and lifesaving teacher Joe Town, who died in 2011.

Dippers brave the cold water in the plunge pool at White Wells on Ilkley Moor 1st January 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hardy swimmers take to Wharfemeadows playpark, after the annual New Years Day Joe Town Memorial Swim in the River Wharfe at Otley was cancelled. 1st January 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hardy swimmers take to Wharfemeadows playpark, after the annual New Years Day Joe Town Memorial Swim in the River Wharfe at Otley was cancelled. 1st January 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hardy swimmers take to Wharfemeadows playpark, after the annual New Years Day Joe Town Memorial Swim in the River Wharfe at Otley was cancelled. 1st January 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

