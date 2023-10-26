All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Regulator ‘satisfied’ Yorkshire Water is recovering £940m of loans

The utilities watchdog said it is “satisfied” that Yorkshire Water is working to recover almost £1bn and reduce its level of debt.
Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 25th Oct 2023, 20:34 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 07:29 BST

Yorkshire Water, which recently announced it is hiking bills for its 5m customers, is one of the companies in the Kelda Group which routinely lend money to each other and charge interest.

Last year Ofwat announced it was investigating two loans Yorkshire Water has provided to another company in the group, called Kelda Eurobond Co Limited. It was owed £940m in total.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The regulator said it was concerned about Yorkshire Water’s finances and wanted to ensure the company “had the resources it needs to deliver its services effectively”.

Most Popular
Yorkshire Water is looking to reduce sewage discharges by 35 per cent by 2030Yorkshire Water is looking to reduce sewage discharges by 35 per cent by 2030
Yorkshire Water is looking to reduce sewage discharges by 35 per cent by 2030

Ofwat then closed the investigation in October last year because Yorkshire Water agreed to recover all of the money by March 2027 and make “a series of additional commitments”.

As part of the agreement, the company promised that £100m of shareholders' money would be spent on reducing sewage discharges from storm overflows and said it would “fully consider" it financial performance when making decisions about dividends.

It also agreed to reduce its level of gearing to 72 per cent by April 2025. A higher level indicates a higher proportion of debt compared with its equity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Ofwat spokeswoman said “we are currently satisfied that Yorkshire Water is complying with the various commitments” and £400m has already been paid back.

Yorkshire Water, which has reported a net debt of £6.1bn, also borrows millions of pounds from other companies in the Kelda Group.

The company spent £360.9m on covering interest payments on those loans in 2022/23.

It also paid out £62m in dividends to its parent companies to help cover interest payments on various loans – but said none of the money went to external shareholders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this month, Yorkshire Water announced a £7.8bn investment plan, which promises to protect water supplies and reduce sewage discharges by 35 per cent.

Chief Executive Nicola Shaw said customers will need to pay almost £150 extra per year by 2030 to help fund the programme, but the company will also borrow more money and recieve a £440m investment from shareholders.

The controlling company in the Kelda Group, Kelda Holdings Limited, is registered in Jersey and owned by a consortium of private investment groups based in Singapore, the US and Germany as well as an Australian pension fund.

Earlier this year, the finances of England’s debt-laden water companies were put under the spotlight when concerns were raised about the future of Thames Water, as it has been struggling to service a £14bn debt pile.

The companies, which collectively hold £60bn of debt, claim they need to borrow to invest in their networks.

Related topics:Yorkshire WaterThames WaterJerseyGermany