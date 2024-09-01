NEIL WARNOCK and Liam Cooper are among the many to pay tribute to former Leeds United and Cardiff City star Sol Bamba, following his tragic death aged 39.

The former Cardiff, Leeds and Hibernian defender died on Saturday in Turkey, where he was managing Adanaspor. He had missed their match against Manisa on Friday after being admitted to hospital.

The football world has paid tribute to Bamba, including Warnock who managed the defender at Cardiff where together they won promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Bamba was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 but recovered to play again under Warnock for the Bluebirds and then Middlesbrough.

HERO: Sol Bamba celebrates scoring against Charlton for Leeds in April 2016. Picture: James Hardisty.

Warnock posted on X: “I can’t believe I won’t see that beaming smile again. I’m so happy that Sol was part of my life and we had such brilliant memories together.

“I’m heartbroken for (Bamba’s wife) Chloe and the family and all my thoughts are with them. Sol was a ray of sunshine and I’ll miss him so much.”

Chloe Bamba paid tribute to her late husband with a post on Instagram and said “it was an honour to have loved and been loved by Sol.

“For the last few years I have watched Sol fight his cancer head on with an astounding mental and physical strength and stoicism,” she wrote.

LEADER: Sol Bamba celebrates a goal with Kemar Roofe and Kyle Bartley in a pre-season friendly against Atalanta at Elland Road. Picture: Simon Hulme

“Unfortunately, it was never a fair fight and just when things were looking up he took a downturn and finally succumbed on 31st August.

“These years have been indescribably difficult but we still managed to find joy and laughter in it. I’ve experienced my worst days but also some of my best.

“Sol accepted his fate as God’s will and left this earth knowing, without a shadow of a doubt, that he was loved wholeheartedly. I made sure of that.

“It was an honour to have loved and been loved by Sol. I learnt so much from him. He is my hero. My heart is breaking. What a gift, what a gift, what a gift to have been loved by him.”

As well as Cardiff and Middlesbrough, Bamba appeared for Leicester, Hibernian and Dunfermline, in addition to 46 international appearances for the Ivory Coast, all of whom remembered him on social media.

“Everyone at LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former LUFC captain Sol Bamba has passed away,” Leeds said in a statement posted on X.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Cooper, Bamba’s Elland Road team-mate in 2015 and 2016, added: “Truly heartbreaking. A man that stood for what was right. An amazing player on the pitch and a true gentleman off it.

“Sending all my love and prayers to Sol’s family, friends and everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Fly High mate.”

Middlesbrough wrote: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol’s family and friends at this time. RIP Sol”

Bamba was part of the Dunfermline team which reached the Scottish Cup final in his first season. He then joined Hibs before moving to England in 2011 with Leicester.

Following spells at Trabzonspor and Palermo, he joined Leeds initially on loan and later became club captain, while in his first full season at Cardiff he helped them clinch promotion to the Premier League.