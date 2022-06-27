UK’s best chippy to be crowned in awards as Lancashire organiser reveals Yorkshire makes his favourite Fish & Chips

The federation, which represents the UK’s Fish & Chip shop industry, has its headquarter in Meanwood, Leeds where organisers deliberated over the final details of the hotly contested awards launching tomorrow.

National President Andrew Crook, 46, sat alongside Vice president Caroline Murphy from Wetherby Whaler and other veteran fish friers.

He said: “We’ve left it up to the 11th hour, with three of us deliberating. It will all be worth it in the end when we’ve got the criteria together [for what makes the best Fish & Chips].”

The National Federation of Fish Friers met in Leeds today (June 27) to thrash out the details of their first-time hosting the National Fish & Chip Awards.

Mr Crook said it’s been a difficult time for the industry with the situation set to worsen, but he hopes these awards will shine a positive light on what will be a “bumpy road for the next few years”.

He also revealed his favourite region for the emblematic British dish.

“I am from Lancashire but I have to say my favourite Fish & Chips have got to come from Yorkshire, made with Beef Dripping.”

Mr Crook added that his favourite place for a chippy is Whitby.

“Let’s see if they win this competition,” he said.

Previous Yorkshire winners include Millers Fish and Chips, Haxby, Yorkshire in 2018, Quayside, Whitby, North Yorkshire in 2014 and Fish and Chips at 149, Bridlington, East Yorkshire in 2011.

“Fish and chips are such an emotive thing, it pulls on the heart strings of everyone,” added Mr Crook.