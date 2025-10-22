Nature-based climate solutions should avoid one-size-fits-all approach, experts warn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speakers working across flood management and land use said that nature-based climate solutions should be focused where they work best, taking account of local conditions and priorities.

Nature-based climate solutions are those which aim to utilise the natural environment to help lessen the impacts of climate change. Examples include creating wetlands or reforesting.

Victoria Murray, project manager at Ousewem explained how such measures can lessen the impact of climate events such as flooding.

A string of experts have called for climate solutions to be targeted towards more specific industries and areas. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk.

She said: “Nature-based solutions largely use natural processes to improve the environment itself.

“That can mean for example in the summer, when we have droughts, you can use nature-based solutions to help manage that. You might create wetlands or an area to soak up a lot of water in the winter months, that will then provide a slower release in the summer months to help balance the impact of climate change.

“We also look at land management, working with farmers and land owners to reduce the amount of livestock intensity on the land, so it is less compacted and allows more infiltration of water. That again reduces flood risk in the winter and helps with droughts in the summer.

“The range of nature-based solutions is huge.”

Ousewem is a North Yorkshire-based local partnership project funded by the government which works with farmers and landowners along the Swale, Ure, Nidd and Ouse rivers to implement nature-based solutions such as flood management.

George Richmond, partnership officer at Grow Yorkshire – a group formed by York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority which aims to invest in the growth and development of food and farming – said that nature-based plans must be based around the needs of those implementing them.

He said: “For us, it’s about working with partners to share opportunities and look at building schemes which are flexible, and understand the patterns of farming.

“A lot of other sectors work on the calendars we’re all used to, but when it comes to farming, if you’ve got a programme open to grants in the summer, that’s no use to farmers, because they won’t have time to apply to that.

“The other part is how long particular schemes run, and making sure we’re working with farmer’s growing patterns.

“They can’t just put in something for one year and let it grow. They need to also make sure they can plan for seven years to come, so it’s about working with partners and making sure we understand those specific needs of farmers.”

Luke Wellock, consultant at Aire Resilience Company, a group working on nature-based solutions for flood alleviation, added: “The model around us is somewhat unique in that we are paying farmers for their role. I think it’s important to do that because the economics have got to line up around this for people.

“When it comes to nature-based solutions, the work we’ve done has looked at where you can get the biggest bang for your buck.

“We’ve got six priority areas in the upper Aire catchment that range from Settle at the top end all the way down to Keighley at the bottom, and we work in certain areas where you get best results in terms of bringing a reduction in flooding to Leeds.”