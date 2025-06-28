Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carys, who farms with husband Nick at Nether Haugh on the urban fringe of Rotherham, says a festive visit has become a tradition for families in the area.

“There have been families that have been coming for decades – since Nick’s great granddad started so it has become a tradition for them.

"They also like that everything is done by hand, hand plucked and hand trussed, rather than factory produced.

Nick Grayson of Nether Haugh Farm, near Rotherham, with his family, Arthur, Carys and William.

"We have a couple of lads that come and help to pluck – but other than that it’s just us. My hands are ruined by Christmas Day.”

Nick took on the generational tenancy from his father on the 200-acre farm where his great grandfather had become the first generation to farm.

With a herd of Aberdeen Angus cattle, a few rare-breed sheep and Saddleback pigs – and turkeys at Christmas - there is plenty to keep the Graysons – who have three sons aged three, five and seven, busy.

"We produce our own beef and sell that from the farm gate. We have a butcher on site. We sell it through pop ups or website,” says Carys.

“We sell a lot via social media and just word of mouth. We live in quite an urban environment, on the edges of Rotherham, Sheffield and Barnsley – we are on the main road to Meadowhall.

"We are very visible. We are not a farm in the middle of nowhere.”

Last week they were taken aback to discover they had won the food and drink award in the Countryside Alliance Awards after going down to London “for the jolly”.

“We won the northern category and went down to see who won the national award – at no point did we think we had won it.

"There were a lot of people who were a lot bigger than ourselves and it was a very much a surprise,” she said.

Judges said the couple were a "shining example of what the future of farming should look like, sustainable, transparent, and community-focused”.

They went on: “Nick and Carys have built a model that not only provides exceptional food but also nurtures rural-urban connections and educates the next generation.

"Their commitment to honesty, quality, and local pride is evident in everything they do.

"This is a business that doesn’t just feed people, it inspires them”.

Carys, who is not from a farming background, met Nick at university in Aberystwyth where she was studying animal science and he was studying agriculture.

She joined the farm eight years ago, when she had her first son and for the last two years she has been running the popular bottle feeding with lambs sessions.

