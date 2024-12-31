New business site has potential to create up to 50 jobs, says Allenby Commercial
Allenby Commercial has three more units available now at The Trade Yard in Barton-upon-Humber, with a fourth coming on the market after completing its role supporting a nationwide charity’s Christmas campaign. The company also confirmed it will start work during the first quarter of 2025 on The Trade Yard Immingham.
Charlie Allenby, Business Development Director at Allenby Commercial, said: “We do a lot to support local communities and we gifted one of the units at Barton for Cash for Kids to use as a seasonal headquarters for their Mission Christmas campaign.
“Our focus will then be on dealing with the interest which the development has generated, particularly following the arrival of Howdens as the first tenant.”
Howdens has taken the largest unit of about 9,000 square feet at The Trade Yard at Falkland Way in Barton.
A spokesperson for Howdens said: “We have been looking for the right location in Barton-Upon-Humber for a few years now and we are very pleased to be open at Falkland Way as part of our national expansion programme.”
