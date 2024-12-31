New business site has potential to create up to 50 jobs, says Allenby Commercial

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allenby Commercial has three more units available now at The Trade Yard in Barton-upon-Humber, with a fourth coming on the market after completing its role supporting a nationwide charity’s Christmas campaign. The company also confirmed it will start work during the first quarter of 2025 on The Trade Yard Immingham.

Charlie Allenby, Business Development Director at Allenby Commercial, said: “We do a lot to support local communities and we gifted one of the units at Barton for Cash for Kids to use as a seasonal headquarters for their Mission Christmas campaign.

“Our focus will then be on dealing with the interest which the development has generated, particularly following the arrival of Howdens as the first tenant.”

Pictured outside the new Howdens depot at The Trade Yard Barton are Jordan Stokes of PPH Commercial (left) and Charlie Allenby of Allenby Commercial. (Photo by Dandrew Photography)

Howdens has taken the largest unit of about 9,000 square feet at The Trade Yard at Falkland Way in Barton.