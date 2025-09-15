New Downton Abbey scenes filmed at Harrogate home of the Great Yorkshire Show

Familiar scenes from the home of the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) are to feature in the new Downton Abbey movie with filming having taken place at the Harrogate showground.

Show organisers the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) have confirmed that hundreds of cast, crew and extras were based on the showground for the filming of some scenes.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale was released globally on Friday, with a cast that includes Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley) and Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley).

Actor Jim Carter, who plays Mr Carson, told ITV This Morning that he was born in Harrogate and even learned to ride his bike at the Showground.

Downton Abbey at the Great Yorkshire Showground. Image: Rory Mulvey / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Scenes shot here were based on the Yorkshire County Show, set in 1930, using both permanent and temporary structures on site. The collecting ring used by riders warming up to compete at the GYS was also used as part of the film.

The events team, who manage the space throughout the year as The Great Yorkshire Events Centre, worked with the production crew to ensure it was seamless.

Allister Nixon, YAS chief executive, said: “Our events team had multiple meetings with producers to ensure we found the right location for them including access to power and co-ordinating hire of structures and signage as well as areas to store props and equipment, catering and dressing room trailers.

“Our events team here are used to dealing with film and TV crews who hire our indoor and outdoor spaces and it was a real privilege for us to host such a prestigious production.

Downton Abbey at the Great Yorkshire Showground. Image: Rory Mulvey / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

“We are proud to be flexible and diverse to meet the requirements of film crews whether it’s within our buildings and event spaces or at any part of our 250 acre grounds. We very much look forward to seeing the film!”

All profits raised from space hired or events held on the Showground go back to the registered charity YAS to support the farming industry.