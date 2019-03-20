Have your say

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service have released three new pictures showing the extent of the mill fire in Bradford.

The photographs reveal the shocking scale of the damage to the roof - which has been completely engulfed by the fire.

Ten crews attended the disused mill fire on Great Horton Road on Tuesday, March 19.

Black smoke could be seen across the city and firefighters asked residents to close all windows and doors.

Fire crews had the blaze under control by around 6.45pm.

West Yorkshire Metro Great Horton Road was closed in both directions and reopened on Wednesday afternoon.

An ariel platform appliance was still at the scene this morning (Wednesday) at about 8.30am whilst the fire crews waited for a structural engineer to assess the stability of the building.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was now closed.

A statement on Twitter, where the new photographs were shared, said: "Mill Fire Bradford Pictures show the Mill on Great Horton Road following the blaze yesterday.

"The incident has now been closed."

New photos show extent of devastation at huge Bradford mill fire. Photo credit: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

