Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Meadow Victoria Road scheme comprises 19 properties - a mix of two, three and four-bed detached and semi-detached houses all for social rent.

The newly constructed homes have been delivered through a partnership with Zentra Group, with support from Homes England and Bradford Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rupert Pometsey, MHA chair, said: “Together with our key partners on this project, I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff, board members, investors and, most importantly, our customers.

The One Meadow Victoria Road scheme comprises 19 properties.

“With their unswerving support, we are able to press on with our mission to provide high-quality, affordable housing solutions for the local communities we exist to serve.”

The development is in a residential area around two miles northeast of Bradford city centre.

Built by Jack Lunn Construction, the properties have a reduced carbon footprint and an expected minimum energy performance of rating B or greater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Bloomfield, MHA chief executive, said: “We are thrilled by the quality of the homes which are in an established local community with a robust identity and reliable communal services.

“The proximity to existing MHA housing stock and the high demand for housing in the area contribute to the long-term viability of the project for future generations.”

MHA currently owns and manages around 345 homes in the Bradford area. Ben Scandrett, development director at Zentra Group, added: “We are delighted to see the completion of the One Meadow development in partnership with Manningham Housing Association.

“By working closely with our partners, we have been able to provide well-designed, energy-efficient homes that will have a lasting positive impact.