Nexos: Hull picked for major engineering firm's new onshore energy base

Nexos, a provider of Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) services in the offshore energy sector, has announced that it is now expanding into onshore energy projects.

In addition to the firm’s existing offices and workshop facilities across the North East of Scotland, Nexos’ onshore operations has now acquired additional offices in Hull.

The new division will focus on delivering EPC services for energy transition projects, including hydrogen production, carbon capture and storage (CCUS), waste-to-energy, renewables, and synthetic fuels.

Nexos has picked Hull as the location for its new onshore energy base.

Derek Thomson, chief operating officer at Nexos, said: “Leveraging Nexos’ extensive EPC expertise into the onshore market signals our intent to become a powerhouse in the energy transition.”

Nexos said the move was also “bolstered” by a 300-person strong onshore services division.

The firm said it had chosen Hull as an additional base for its teams due to the city’s “central role in the UK’s industrial decarbonisation efforts”.

As part of its regional commitment, Nexos has also joined industry organisations including CATCH and Future Humber.

Nexos currently works with clients including pache, Ithaca Energy, and EnQuest, and is now aiming to support the onshore energy mix following a number of key wins in the onshore sector.

As part of the D2Zero group, nexos’ expansion follows the acquisition of OSL Consulting Engineers.

Mr Thomson added: “We are combining OSL’s engineering and procurement expertise with our industry-leading construction capabilities to provide exceptional value as an EPC contractor in the onshore energy market.”

“By providing construction services in-house, we are offering a genuine full-service solution that many other onshore EPC contractors cannot, and a seamless project execution journey for our clients.”

Nexos currently holds a number of active projects across the UK, including the Zero Petroleum facility in Bicester, a first of a kind plant that Nexos is supporting through design and build for the mass production of synthetic fuel for the RAF and aviation sector, as well as supporting major upgrades to a chemical plant in Leeds and feasibility studies for electric vehicle upgrades in Scotland.

The company said its experience working in hazardous offshore environments would also give it anadvantage stepping into the onshore sector.