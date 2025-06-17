Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the year ending February 28 2025, NG Bailey reported turnover of £662m, up from £600m in 2024; the highest turnover recorded in the group’s 104-year history.

Underlying operating profit for the year also improved to £15m, up from £11.2m in 2024.

The positive financial results follow Jonathan Stockton’s first year in post as NG Bailey’s chief executive and the launch of the group’s Journey to 2030 strategy, which will see it undertake a programme of targeted investment over the next five years.

Jonathan Stockton, chief executive of NG Bailey.

Mr Stockton said: “It has been a year of stability and progress at NG Bailey, with record sales alongside improved profitability and cash generation. Our Journey to 2030 strategy builds on the heritage and strengths of NG Bailey, with a commitment to invest for the long-term, allowing us to capitalise on the significant opportunities in our marketplace, including selective low-risk strategic acquisitions that can complement organic growth by adding capability, geography and resilience."

The company reported net assets of £141m, up from £129m the year prior.

This included cash and investments of £92m, up from £70m, and no external debt.

The group also grew its order book during the period to £1.6bn – up from £1.4bn.

NG Bailey has also made staff investments. This included the relocation of its Leeds headquarters to a new 25,000 sq ft office in White Rose Business Park, as well as launching two new executive development programmes to strengthen its leadership and succession pipeline.