Dentist Dr Mark Green at his practice - Alpha Dental Care Kirkbymoorside, West End, Kirkbymoorside, York.Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 27th May 2025.

In truth, what this investigation reveals is this: there is no NHS dentistry service. Either you can afford to pay, or you suffer in silence. Our reporter discovered evidence of people extracting their own teeth with run-of-the-mill pliers; people unwilling to smile for fear of stigmatisation; in some cases unwilling to leave the house owing to a feeling of shame. That the single biggest cause of children aged five to nine being admitted to hospital for treatment is for the extraction of rotten teeth is more than a national embarrassment, it is disgraceful.

During the course of the investigation, we discovered instances of Ukrainian nationals having fled their war-torn homeland, forced to fleetingly return in order to receive dental care. That alone is evidence enough of the extent of the dilapidation of NHS dentistry in the UK.

Dr Mark Green’s contribution to our findings, depressing though his experience of NHS dentistry has been during the best part of the last 30 years, suggests the incumbent Government may well need to respond not simply owing to the crisis but out of conscience, because Dr Green believes the insidious demise of NHS dentistry can be traced back to when New Labour, in 2006, meddled with the contracts dentists held.