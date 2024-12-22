Weather: Snow hits parts of North Yorkshire leaving roads and gardens covered
Footage shows snow falling this morning (December 22) in Wensleydale, North Yorkshire.
Meteorologist John Hammond posted the video to X, writing: “Merry Christmas from Upper #Wensleydale.”
Snow also fell in other parts of the country.
Phil Morrish posted footage of snow falling in Leicestershire, writing: “Snow flakes 3cm in diameter in Leicestershire”.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind covers part of Central Tayside and Fife, East Midlands, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, London and South East England, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland and Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 9pm this evening.
