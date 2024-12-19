Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiences of up to 270 people gather in the 14th century St Andrew’s Church, in Aldborough, near York, every summer to experience concerts normally reserved for the global stage.

Now in its 31st year, highlights of the Northern Aldborough Festival 2025 include mezzo soprano Dame Sarah Connolly with Dame Imogen Cooper on piano.

Also fresh from their Proms debut, the Fantasia Orchestra, leading jazz vocalist Jacqui Dankworth, and one of the UK’s most exciting opera companies, Wild Arts, will perform Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love.

Robert Ogden, artistic director of the 30th Northern Aldborough Festival (13-22 June 2024), outside St Andrew's Church, Aldborough, North Yorkshire, the festival’s principle venue. Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

This year’s headline speaker is the journalist, Matthew Parris.

Artistic director Robert Ogden, who is now in his 16th year of running the festival, said: “It's an absolute joy to do – even though it comes out of my holiday it doesn't feel like work."

The festival is paid for by private and corporate sponsors along with box office sales, which is a challenge, but gives complete flexibility over the programme, he says.

Before taking on his family’s flagship jewellery store in Harrogate, Robert performed as an operatic countertenor in opera houses and concert halls around the world.

"Everyone has a wish-list of artists they want to hear and I'm lucky enough to do that every year, also just to renew old friendships with artists I've worked with in the past.

He says the artists may not be household names but are acclaimed in the classical music world.

“Dame Sarah Connolly is probably one of the top two mezzo sopranos currently from this country.

"Dame Imogen Cooper is a pianist with a very long and distinguished career. She is still at her absolute peak and releasing fantastic CDs.”

As a singer by training Robert is particularly keen on the festival’s New Voices Singing Competition, which carries a prize fund of £7,000.

Last year’s winner, mezzo soprano Judith Le Breuilly, will be returning to give a recital on the morning of the final.

The audience gets a chance to hear some of the best singers in the country, and Robert says “there is absolutely nothing north of London with the prize money we are offering”.

Besides concerts in St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough’s late-night venue The Shed also returns for concert-goers who want to continue festivities after the evening concerts in a relaxed environment, with a variety of live entertainment and refreshments.

"Artists mill about the audience – it is a very different atmosphere to what you get at the Southbank Centre (in London).”

The popular Last Night Outdoor Concert, set in the grounds of Aldborough Manor, features a leading pop act who will perform to around 1,000 festival-goers.

Audiences are invited to bring a picnic and dance the night away, ending with a spectacular orchestrated firework display.