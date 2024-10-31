Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So it’s easy to forget that late autumn (in fact, through till early spring) is also the time to plant bare-root plants. As long as the ground is not frozen or waterlogged there’s no reason why the deed can’t be done throughout winter.

Bare-root fruit plants such as apples, plums and cherries may look dead to the world but they are just living for the day when they are planted. Soak the roots in water for at least half-an-hour and then pop them into a pre-dug hole – at least double if not three times the diameter of the roots and the same in depth.

Then throw in plenty of well-rotted manure or compost and tread it down.

A yew hedge.

Some plants won’t need staking, others will to prevent them from being loosened by strong winds.

Water them well and make sure they never dry out – but don’t drown them.

And just to make sure they are happy in their new homes, cover them with a mulch to keep in the moisture and keep out the weeds.

The same applies to those shrubs which will eventually grow to form that most wonderful of living barriers – the hedge.

Beech, yew, hornbeam, hazel, alder and berberis, are far more attractive than the dead wood of panels and posts, the short-lived method of separating neighbour from neighbour.

Hedges grown from bare-rooted plants are cheaper and longer lasting and relatively easy to plant because they are dormant. Plus, they provide homes, protection and feeding grounds for a multitude of birds and insects.

So how about having a yew hedge?

It tolerates most soils, including chalk, and will even grow in dry soil and shade although it doesn’t appreciate having its roots in wet earth.

To give yew the best start in life, prepare the soil by incorporating plenty of well-rotted manure or garden compost.

Planting is best done now or, if autumn’s not convenient, wait until March or April.

Yew hedges can be maintained easily by trimming once in summer or early autumn.

Don’t fancy yew? Then how about beech? Fagus sylvatica can grow into a huge and imposing tree, but it can also, with a bit of considerate pruning, be trained to grow as a substantial hedge.

It will keep most of its leaves throughout the winter, thus providing an excellent windbreak and a great place for small birds to take shelter from bad weather and predators. So, it not only looks good, but it also does a lot of good.

And it’s a plant which will grow in most soils (although it’s not very fond of heavy clay) and it always looks its best in the sun.

And you don’t have to have just green leaves; there are beech that come with golden foliage, and a lovely purple leaved-form, the copper beech, F purpurea.

Some gardeners mix and match, alternating a green specimen with a purple, producing a truly stunning hedge.

Fagus sylvatica likes a well-drained, reasonably fertile soil. It tolerates hard winters, but can suffer a bit from extreme spring frosts.

And fallen beech leaves take a long time to break down into the soil, so they form a virtually impenetrable carpet – a natural weed-suppressor, which is something to bear in mind when you’re trying to produce quick, quality leafmould.

If the oak is king of the forest, and beech is the queen, where does that leave the hornbeam?

It certainly deserves more recognition than it receives because, as hedge in particular, it is a stunning plant.

Hornbeam (Carpinus betulus) is a deciduous broadleaf tree native to the south of the UK, and it gets its common name from the hardness of its timber - ‘horn’ means ‘hard’ and ‘beam’ was the name for a tree in old English.

It’s often confused with common beech, the bark is pale grey with vertical markings, sometimes with a short, twisted trunk, which develops ridges with age. Mature trees can reach a height of 30m and live for more than 300 years.

The leaves are similar in shape to beech leaves but they are smaller and more deeply furrowed and become golden yellow to orange before falling in autumn. Like beech, a hornbeam hedge will keep some of its leaves all year round, providing shelter, roosting, nesting and foraging opportunities for birds and small mammals.

The lovely green catkins appear in late spring and eventually turn to clusters of winged fruit in autumn, providing valuable food for many species of wildlife.

Hornbeam can tolerate most soils and situations, including heavy, wet soils, and it’s often found living quite happily in frost pockets.

All it needs to persuade it to form a dense yet accommodating hedge is to prepare the site well (remove all weeds and then incorporate heaps of organic material, such as old compost or well-rotted manure), then place plants a foot apart.

Give them a dose of slow-release fertilizer, firm them in well, and water thoroughly. Top off with a mulch to keep in the moisture and to keep out the weeds.

Growth won’t be speedy, but once established, hornbeam can live for centuries and give both oak and beech a run for their money.