Oakwood Fisheries: Traditional fish & chip shop dating back to 1934 closes

A fish and chip shop in Yorkshire which dates back to 1934 has closed due to circumstances its owner has said are "beyond" his control.

Steven Webster took over Oakwood Fisheries from his father, who purchased it in 1977.

Fondly known as the "round window," Oakwood Fisheries posted on its Facebook page saying it has now closed. The post said: "Steven would like to say a big thank you to all his customers, old and new. "Due to circumstances beyond his control Oakwood fisheries we are very sad to report, has now closed."

Customers were quick to share their tributes and memories on social media for what they've dubbed as "the UK's best fish and chips."

One person commented: "So sad in 70’s I had my first pickled egg from there." Another customer described the Fish Bar "like the late Queen" because it had been there for people's entire lives. He commented: "I can’t imagine Oakwood Parade without it. Now this chapter is closing for you, I wish you all the very best…and hope you enjoy recalling all the happy memories and characters you met along the way. Take care." Others described it as a stalwart of Oakwood businesses.