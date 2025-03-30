Father Peter Ryan: Father who served Yorkshire diocese for 55 years dead at 88
A familiar figure throughout the Catholic community, he also served the old St Mary’s Cathedral, the Sacred Heart, Redcar, and St Hedda’s, Egton Bridge, as well as one year at St Mary’s, Hull.
But his name was chiefly linked with St Peter’s in Middlesbrough’s South Bank, where he was parish priest from 1978 to 1995. He became chaplain to the Catholic Fellowship and a passionate advocate for disabled people of all ages, who he welcomed to share the sacraments at monthly Masses.
He was born in May 1936 and studied for the priesthood at St John’s Seminary in Waterford, before his ordination on June 16 1960.
His first appointment after arriving in the Diocese of Middlesbrough was three years as curate in South Bank, before he moved to Sacred Heart, Redcar.
In 1968, he was appointed curate to St Mary’s, Hull, where he stayed for one year before returning to Sacred Heart, Redcar. In 1970, he was appointed curate to the old St Mary’s Cathedral in Middlesbrough, staying for eight years.
After his return to St Peter’s he was appointed parish priest at St Hedda’s, Egton Bridge, which he served from 1995 to his retirement in 2011.
In 2020 the diamond jubilee of his ordination was celebrated online by more than 4,000 people.
