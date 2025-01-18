Phil Hammond Hillsborough: Tributes paid to bereaved father who helped lead campaign

By PA reporter
Published 18th Jan 2025, 10:35 BST
A father who helped lead the fight for truth and justice after his son was killed in the Hillsborough tragedy has died, according to a campaign group.

Phil Hammond, the former chairman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, was remembered as a “very kind, fair, honest and humble man” by other people bereaved in the 1989 disaster.

He became a driving force in the campaign after his 14-year-old son Philip died in the crush at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans during the club’s FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance said on X: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Hammond, who was once the chairman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group. Reunited with his son Philip. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who knew him .”

Liverpool FC added: “All at LFC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Hammond.

“He lost his 14-year-old son Philip at Hillsborough, went on to become chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group and helped lead the fight for justice for the 97. RIP Phil. YNWA”

Phil Hammond heads up a demonstration by the families of the victims of the Hillsborough football ground disaster outside the Houses of Parliament in 1998
Phil Hammond heads up a demonstration by the families of the victims of the Hillsborough football ground disaster outside the Houses of Parliament in 1998 | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

In a tribute on X, Louise Brookes, whose brother Andrew died in the tragedy, said she was “extremely saddened” to hear of Mr Hammond’s death and described him as “a very kind, fair, honest & humble man”.

A Liverpool City Council spokesman said: “This is sad news indeed. Phil was a lovely man.

“His role in the fight for truth and justice over the Hillsborough disaster will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Hammond’s wife, Hilda, told an inquest in 2014 that their son was a “typical” 14-year-old boy.

He played football, was a member of the Boys’ Brigade, loved golf and had the odd teen temper tantrum when he would “stomp up to his bedroom shouting ‘I hate this house!’,” Mrs Hammond said.

His old school, Calderstones in Liverpool, named its new sports hall in his honour, with his parent proudly attending the opening ceremony, the inquest heard.

Mrs Hammond said: “Hopefully you can understand how much we miss him. We were certainly blessed to have such a lovely boy, even though it was for only 14 short years. We still miss him very much.”

