Oliver Bonas: British retailer set to open new store at Sheffield's Meadowhall

Sheffield shopping centre Meadowhall has announced that it is set to welcome British retailer Oliver Bonas this summer.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:45 BST

Set to open on The Avenue, the store will offer fashion and statement accessories as well as homeware and gifting ideas.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming Oliver Bonas to Meadowhall. It’s a brand that resonates with so many people - offering stylish, design-led pieces that customers truly love.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is yet another brilliant addition to the centre, giving our shoppers even more choice when it comes to fashion, homeware, and gifting. We know our customers will be just as excited as we are to see Oliver Bonas open its doors."

Sheffield shopping centre Meadowhall has announced that it is set to welcome British retailer Oliver Bonas this summer.Sheffield shopping centre Meadowhall has announced that it is set to welcome British retailer Oliver Bonas this summer.
Sheffield shopping centre Meadowhall has announced that it is set to welcome British retailer Oliver Bonas this summer.

A statement from the shopping centre said that more details on the opening would be shared soon.

Oliver Tress, founder of Oliver Bonas, added: "We’re thrilled to be opening our new store at Meadowhall.

"Oliver Bonas is about more than just great products - it’s about creating joyful spaces where people can discover pieces that feel truly special. We can’t wait to welcome Meadowhall’s shoppers into the store and be part of this vibrant community."

Related topics:MeadowhallDarren Pearce

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice