Oliver Bonas: British retailer set to open new store at Sheffield's Meadowhall
Set to open on The Avenue, the store will offer fashion and statement accessories as well as homeware and gifting ideas.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming Oliver Bonas to Meadowhall. It’s a brand that resonates with so many people - offering stylish, design-led pieces that customers truly love.
"This is yet another brilliant addition to the centre, giving our shoppers even more choice when it comes to fashion, homeware, and gifting. We know our customers will be just as excited as we are to see Oliver Bonas open its doors."
A statement from the shopping centre said that more details on the opening would be shared soon.
Oliver Tress, founder of Oliver Bonas, added: "We’re thrilled to be opening our new store at Meadowhall.
"Oliver Bonas is about more than just great products - it’s about creating joyful spaces where people can discover pieces that feel truly special. We can’t wait to welcome Meadowhall’s shoppers into the store and be part of this vibrant community."
