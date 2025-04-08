Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to open on The Avenue, the store will offer fashion and statement accessories as well as homeware and gifting ideas.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming Oliver Bonas to Meadowhall. It’s a brand that resonates with so many people - offering stylish, design-led pieces that customers truly love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is yet another brilliant addition to the centre, giving our shoppers even more choice when it comes to fashion, homeware, and gifting. We know our customers will be just as excited as we are to see Oliver Bonas open its doors."

Sheffield shopping centre Meadowhall has announced that it is set to welcome British retailer Oliver Bonas this summer.

A statement from the shopping centre said that more details on the opening would be shared soon.

Oliver Tress, founder of Oliver Bonas, added: "We’re thrilled to be opening our new store at Meadowhall.