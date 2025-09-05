‘One of the most complex projects we’ve undertaken’: first visitors allowed in restored Hull Castle Buildings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described by Wykeland as “one of the most complex projects we’ve undertaken,” the scheme has breathed new life into historic Castle Buildings, which now incorporates the rebuilt former Earl de Grey pub.

The £2m project has rescued the Grade II-listed landmarks from dereliction and created almost 6,000 sq ft of commercial space in the heart of the city centre.

Jonathan Stubbs, development director of Hull-based Wykeland, said: “We’re proud to reveal the restored Castle Buildings and open the doors to visitors for the first time in many decades.

Left to right: Wykeland Group development director Jonathan Stubbs,, marketing manager Natalia Rudd and project manager Tom Cannon outside the rebuilt former Earl De Grey pub, which has now been incorporated within Castle Buildings.

“This restoration demonstrates our commitment to bringing historic buildings back into active use, while protecting and enhancing their heritage, particularly in our home city.

“This has certainly been a labour of love and undoubtedly one of the most complex projects we’ve undertaken. The end result is a modern, high-quality working environment in a very special building, rich in period features.”

Built in 1900 as offices for Hull steamship owners and brokers Messrs G R Sanderson, Castle Buildings was last occupied in 1970. The site has now been brought back into use for the first time in more than half a century.

The neighbouring former Earl De Grey pub, which dates back to 1831 and was once a popular haunt for seafarers visiting Hull from around the world, closed in 2010 and had also fallen into disrepair.

The project has seen extensive structural repairs of Castle Buildings, with a new roof and all the windows replaced with double-glazed reproductions. Inside, original Parquet flooring, wrought iron columns and mosaic entryway flooring have all been retained and refurbished, reversing decades of decline.

Ahead of the restoration works, the Earl De Grey was carefully dismantled in 2020, before the start of the A63 improvement works, with the historic frontage and feature green tiles removed by hand and placed into storage.

Piling work was then carried out at the new site of the Earl de Grey, before the building was reconstructed with the original frontage, to now face towards the Connexin Live arena. A modern glass atrium has also been added to connect it to Castle Buildings.

As the project nears completion with public realm works surrounding Castle Buildings now taking place, Wykeland welcomed in members of the business community and public to explore the newly-renovated landmark, becoming the first visitors in decades.

Kathryn Shillito, executive director of HullBID (Business Improvement District), said: “It’s fantastic to see how Wykeland has preserved so many of the original features, including panelling, Parquet flooring, and the iconic green Earl de Grey frontage, which has been no mean feat.

“One of the things that really struck me is just how flexible the space is. The building can be let as a whole, or as smaller units, meaning it is really adaptable.”

Alex Codd, assistant director for economic development and regeneration at Hull City Council, added: “This area is key to creating a positive first impression for people visiting, investing in and spending money in the city, and the restoration of Castle Buildings is essential to unlocking further regeneration.

“It’s clear to see the levels of investment and quality Wykeland has put into bringing these buildings back to life and great to see so much of the heritage and character retained.

“This project demonstrates the value of the council working closely with the private sector to deliver vital regeneration while conserving Hull’s history and heritage.”

Wykeland has also worked on a number of major projects across Hull, including the transformation of the iconic former Burton building.

Now renamed Burton House, the rejuvenation of the Grade II-listed building saved the 1930s art deco landmark from the brink of dereliction, allowing it to once again become a commercial space in the heart of the city centre.

