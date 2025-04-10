Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the reasons may be an art exhibition in Leeds which seeks to nurture those with ability.

The Ones To Watch returns for its 12th year at the Sunny Bank Mills Art Gallery in Farsley, between Leeds and Bradford.

It brings together work by artists from across disciplines, from painting to sculpture, jewellery, textiles, photography, ceramics, design and more with much of the work available to buy. It is an ideal way to start an art collection whilst supporting artists through buying prints and limited editions at very affordable prices.

Gallery technician Kat Arnold takes in the artistic talent in the annual art exhibition 'Ones To Watch' at Sunny Bank Mills Art Gallery in Farsley, which returns for its 12th year. The exhibition runs through to April 27th

Sunny Banks Mills’ Arts Director Anna Turzynski said: “It is such a joy to open our 12th annual Ones to Watch exhibition at Sunny Bank Mills.

“The cohort this year has been incredibly strong and walking into the Gallery each morning and seeing their work here is incredibly energising.

“All the artists share a desire to show their work in a physical space and I invite audiences to support them at this vital time in their practice. Come down to vote for your favourite piece in the Gallery. The People’s Choice Award provides an artist with a free three-month residency space at Sunny Bank Mills in which to work.

“This is a valuable resource for the winner, introduces them to the mills’ community of 35 artists, and helps to retain talent in the region.

“It is also offering The East Street Arts Prize. One exhibiting artist will be selected by a panel of the East Street Arts Team to have a free month-long residency at Convention House in Leeds.

“Ones To Watch offers so much. As gallery spaces around the UK close at an alarming rate, the people at the mills love to see artists bringing their family, friends, fans and potential future collaborators into the space to connect and show off all their hard work.”

The exhibition explores topics of identity, place, community and cats. Two of the artists taking part in Ones To Watch are Ellie Andrews and Jessie Davies.

Ellie Andrews is an emerging portrait and figurative artist and the founder of Leeds Drawing Club. She studied Theatre Design at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts and after a period working as a set designer, returned to Leeds to set up Leeds Drawing Club in 2007.

She said: “It is a very exciting moment for me as an early career emerging artist.”

Jessie Davies is an artist whose work highlights important yet fragile wetland and woodland environments that play a vital role in our wider ecosystems. Living with multiple disabilities, including paraplegia and autism, her access to and view of the rural environment result in an acute observation of small, overlooked objects which nestle in the landscape. She said: “Being part of Ones to Watch has been, for me, an amazing experience.”