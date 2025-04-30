Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around the turn of the century, Lizzy and Krisha Alageswaran were so impressed with the artistic scene in Sheffield that it helped to sway their decision to move from the West Midlands to South Yorkshire.

The partners, a painter and a potter, visited Open Up Sheffield - during which artists and craft makers let visitors into their homes, gardens and studios to get a closer look at their work - and since settling in the city have been involved with the event for around 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were living in Coventry at the time, and we thought, oh, that looks like a really exciting place, let's go and have a look at this. So it wasn't the sole reason but it was definitely a contributing factor because there was just such a big creative community here, and all very busy and connected, which was great. So we moved here in 2003 and I think we've taken part in almost every Open Up since.”

Open Up Sheffield Open Studios. Artist James Green is pictured at his home Shirebrook Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Open Up Sheffield has been going for more than 25 years and the next events are over the coming fortnight – May 3, 4, 5 and then again on May 10 and 11. Some 135 artists and makers are taking part across around 85 venues, arranged by neighbourhood.

Lizzy is now co-chair and director on the committee, sharing the role with Anna Buehring.

“I was originally a bank clerk, but I was a really terrible bank clerk,” says Lizzy, whose recent work combines portraiture with references to wild places and fragile habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to do a degree course in Coventry instead, aged 24. Krishna, too, veered from his original path. “He went to do maths at Warwick and ended up at Wolverhampton doing ceramics,” she says.

Sheffield artist and Open Up co-director Lizzy Alageswaran painting.

In their first year of Open Up Sheffield, Lizzy and Krishna showed their work in their attic and kitchen, although these days they are based at the Walkley Art Studio and Pottery. In terms of its artistic community, they’ve seen Walkley blossom over the last two decades.“We had 500 people through our studio last time and the year before. The first time we did it, we had five. So it really shows that if you just put yourself out there and talk to your local community, you'll find all these artists that you never knew before and it's made a real difference. It's become a really big creative community and I think that one of the sparks for that was definitely Open Up Sheffield. It just gave that point for people to see who's actually there and who's living nearby. You can look in the brochures. ‘Well, there's an artist three doors down. I'll go and say hello, and maybe we'll do an exhibition together, and maybe I'll Open Up next year’.”

The interactions she has had with visitors are different to those in other settings, she has noticed.

“It's very different to showing in an exhibition. People ask much more interesting questions,” says Lizzy, 65. “You can get a real connection with the artist, I think, by coming into their homes or their studio spaces. And it's great for us because, before, our studio space was somewhere that people didn't normally come and visit, so you could be alone in the attic for quite some time and get a little bit isolated. But Open Up is just such a different experience where people ask you questions, which can make you go off on a different course of work. So it's really great to get that feedback.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, newcomer artists Nyaradzo Gwasira and Sarah Williamson are being highlighted through a partnership with the RivelinCo, an arts centre based in Hillsborough. The former is a visually impaired artist who uses her senses of touch and smell to create ‘wearable art’ with tactile materials, inspired by her Zimbabwean heritage. WIlliamson, meanwhile, is a paper artist who creates intricate, bright and playful sculptures. Both will be showing their work at the RivelinCo shopfront at 339 Middlewood Road.

Nyaradzo says: “It’s an honour to be a part of the Open weekend. Anyone who is at the beginning of their career will understand how affirming and confidence boosting it is to have someone outside your circle telling you that your work deserves to be seen. I’m very excited and looking forward to meeting everyone.”

Likewise, Sarah adds: “It’s challenging as an emerging artist to get noticed and this venture has given me the opportunity to showcase my work that otherwise I would not have had. It’s a wonderful way for artists and makers to meet and engage with the public and local community. I’m also really looking forward to being able to share my skills and knowledge through an upcoming workshop at RivelinCo and hopefully inspire some future artists!”

Artists from all kinds of backgrounds are involved, with a number involved in metal work, of course, keeping alive the city’s cutlery and steel manufacturing heritage. While there are a lot of young people, says Lizzy, there are older artists “who've just finally got the opportunity to do what they're really called to do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna, for one, picked up her paint brushes again about 15 years ago during her 50s, and now enjoys showing her semi-abstract paintings and handmade books inspired by the natural environment, calligraphy and stitching. She will be inviting the public to 29 Adelaide Road on the coming Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“It is about opening your studio, about inviting people in to see not just your finished work but to see your process, how you're doing the work, how you're developing ideas and to show people sketchbooks and things like that – and actually, that's what the public really likes,” says Anna. “People who don't do art themselves, I think they see a finished picture on the wall, and think, ‘Oh, well, they've just done that’ and ‘Aren't they talented?’ They don't see all the graft behind the scenes, things that go in the bin, or how you actually develop an idea and then create a painting.”