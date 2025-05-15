Andrew Norfolk: until now, I have not published the email he sent to me that meant the world

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dear Chris, I want to place on record how impressed I've been by your coverage of the Rotherham scandal since the Jay report was published last August. You've shown thoroughness, persistence, courage and integrity in digging into this. James Mitchinson's determination to support your work has been equally admirable. The article we published in The Times on Saturday was the first time in four years that I've needed to credit another newspaper for discovering something about Rotherham that I didn't know. Professional envy aside, I take my hat off to you.

As you've sadly discovered in a pretty raw fashion over the past few days, there are people out there who want to punish you for reporting the truth. They hope thereby to scare you, your editor and your newspaper into silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have no doubt whatsoever that they have not a hope in hell of succeeding, but one of the many vile comments about you that I've read on Facebook this morning looks not a million miles from an incitement to murder. I trust that steps are being taken to ensure that the police are aware of this.

Andrew Norfolk, meeting the then Duchess of Cornwall. Here, editor of The Yorkshire Post pays tribute to Andrew who has died, aged 60. (photo: PA)

Hang in there. Should you ever feel like a chat then please don't hesitate to make contact.

Best regards...”

As you can see, it is humble and generous, full of praise and admiration for Chris’ work, yet with an undertone of steel. You get the measure of the indefatigability of the author from those few paragraphs alone. In his offer to chat, you get a glimpse of the compassion that epitomised him as a person. Always thinking of others.

The author, who I have just learned has died, was Andrew Norfolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formerly of this parish, Scarborough, actually, and in the end, inevitably owing to his talent-plus-tenacity, chief investigative reporter for The Times (the gold standard national newspaper in the world).

The incitement to murder to which he refers turned out to be one South Yorkshire Police felt was credible: an armed police presence was sent to The Star in Sheffield. We were given advice on locking down the newsroom and - and I still can’t quite process this - Chris’ home was given round-the-clock security, paid for by the company. Can you imagine if that were you? Your own and that of your family’s safety under threat … because you were determined to tell the truth about depraved men raping, on an industrial scale, vulnerable children. Abusing them, torturing them. Dousing them in petrol, threatening to set them alight. Putting the windows through at their family homes. We knew what these men were capable of; the authorities knew, too. That’s partly why they chose to look the other way, multiple authorities failing simultaneously to catastrophic effect, when Andrew Norfolk was pursuing them, fearlessly. Relentlessly. When nobody else was. Not me. Not Chris - not until Andrew took the lead, at least. Nobody. Were it not for Andrew - not Tommy the Jonny-come-lately tin-pot hero Robinson - those evil paedophile gangs would still be inflicting their horrors upon children.

Two occasions in his company stand out in my mind: the first was in a quiet corner of Tankersley Manor Hotel, where he had agreed to meet me to discuss Rotherham. At that time, very little could be published owing to impending court reporting restrictions. Yet, he shared with Chris and I as much as we wanted. Most journalists tend to keep their exclusives and their contacts to themselves, not wanting to be out-scooped. Andrew didn’t. Not on this occasion, anyway. He wanted us to have everything he had, and everything we needed, in order to go after justice for the girls being savaged on the streets. He didn’t care about adulation or kudos; he cared about injustice. He cared about those girls. Girls whose trust he won, through his honesty, his integrity, his compassion and his mission. Their vulnerability became his energy. And it took its toll.

I was there, moving on to the second occasion in his company that stands out in my mind, when Andrew picked up journalist of the year at the UK Press Gazette awards at Stationers’ Hall in London, in 2014. Honestly, he was a reluctant hero. Accepting his award, the emotional toll was clear to see. He’d given his absolute mind, body and soul to his Rotherham investigation, one that started with a front-page splash in 2011 and culminated in the Alexis Jay report which rocked the Establishment, and the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I still remember what the judges said, because it wasn’t enough. They said his work: “stood out as a magnificent example of what can be achieved by an ordinary reporter.” Given the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is leading the tributes to Andrew, I think it is fair to say he was no ordinary reporter. He was an extraordinary journalist, a titan of our trade.

I am only sad that I have left too late to say thank you to him once again, for all that he did for me. All of his words of encouragement for Chris. And for exposing some of the most heinous individuals to ever walk the earth.