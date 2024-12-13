Angela Rayner's housing plan: Deputy Prime Minister's bull in a china shop language won't wash
The rationale is as sturdy as a Calder mill house, proven more so by the progress made on multiple fronts by local Mayors across the region, as they seek to emulate the success had by the likes of Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester.
This Labour Government understands that better than any political party, having secured a slew of mayoralties for themselves, shoring up handy outposts of power in critical parts of the country, made possible by the common-sense rhetoric that comes with handing over devolved powers.
Without question, this has been made possible because the spirit and lexicon of collaboration and service have cut through: people, fed up of being downtrodden and done unto for so many years were enamoured by a Government that promised to serve, to listen, to co-operate, and that is a foundation laid by Sir Keir Starmer’s Government that has not yet set.
And that is why it is so incongruous to hear Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner talking so readily about riding roughshod over local leaders, councils and communities in her mission to build 1.5m new houses during the course of this Parliament, effectively trudging through those not-yet-set foundations in hobnailed boots. Few people would understate the parlous state of Britain’s housing, but fewer still would advise ministers to go at it like a bull in a china shop. Ms Rayner would do well to revert to serving and collaborating.