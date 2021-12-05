Barry Sheerman's exemplary career should serve as lesson to MPs - The Yorkshire Post says

He has been an exemplary MP for more than 40 years, working tirelessly for his constituents and making many valuable contributions in Parliament and beyond, which accounts for the respect in which he is held not only within his own party, but amongst political opponents as well.
In age when the integrity of MPs is increasingly called into question, Mr Sheerman’s career serves as a lesson to colleagues on all sides of the Commons about how they should conduct themselves.
Yorkshire’s longest-serving MP continues to champion Huddersfield, and when the day comes for him to step down, it is certain that he will be greatly missed. Mr Sheerman deserves thanks for all he has contributed to public life.
