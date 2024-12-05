Cash: your guide on how to ensure we keep our hard-earned money in our local economies - tell a friend

A report published today by the British Retail Consortium reveals that though cash is no longer king, it remains crucial to the economy. Cash usage, for the second year in a row, increased, with good old fashioned pounds, shillings and pence amounting to 19.9 per cent of the spending mix.

Clearly, for some, cash remains a preferred choice when it comes to the purse strings, and that provides us with a timely reminder that when you use, say, a twenty pound note, the shopkeeper receives twenty English pounds. When you blip that card, with, for example, a five per cent bank tariff due by way of a card fee, said shopkeeper receives just nineteen English pounds, and it isn’t too many transactions down the line, with fees taken away by the banks, before the entire twenty pounds is in the banks’ coffers entirely. So if you want put more money into your local economy and give less away to the banks, cash should still be king.