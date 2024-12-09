Not her cup of tea: Chancellor Rachel Reeves is in Brussels to discuss a 'more business-like' relationship with the EU as she decries the chaos and division that went before this Labour Government (photo: PA)

It isn’t unusual for BoE governors to refrain from engaging with contentious issues, which is precisely why him stating that Brexit had ‘weighed’ on the economy, small exporters in particular, represents a warning that must be heeded.

In the wake of the parting of ways from the EU, there has been an accumulation of evidence, anecdotal and empirical, that supports the case for both leave and remain: services, for example, have enjoyed strong export levels, in contrast to the experience of goods exporters.

And yet there remains the immutable hand of democracy, grasping tightly the result of the EU referendum: there can be no escaping the fact that more people voted to leave than voted to remain in the EU, and it is in that context we must view Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ foray into what is arguably the most politically toxic of topics in a generation.

The conundrum for the Chancellor is an intractable one: her self-styled raison d’être is to strategically and structurally set the United Kingdom on a growth trajectory, leaving opportunity and prosperity in its wake.