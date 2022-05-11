Church of England leading on cost of living crisis where Government is failing - The Yorkshire Post says

With households facing an unprecedented squeeze on energy, food and basic day-to-day items, it would have been reasonable to expect the Government’s legislative agenda to make mention of this.

However, while there was little leadership on this score from Westminster there is help at hand from another of our nation’s historic institutions, the Church.

Both the Archbishops of Canterbury and York confirmed the Church of England will “put its money where its mouth is” and commit £3.6bn to the frontline ministry over the next nine years.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Announced as part of the Church of England’s new financial strategy, Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell confirmed during a visit to the St John The Evangelist church in Balby, Doncaster that it was to step up.

During the visit Mr Cottrell said: “We want to use that money in a focused way to revitalise every parish in the country to enable every parish to grow, with a particular focus and emphasis on our poorest communities.”

The pair said £1.2bn would be available over the next three years.

The move is the latest in a series of acts over the centuries from the Church to try and help those who are struggling.

The leadership it has shown on this matter does the institution proud.