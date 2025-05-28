Climate change: United States' wrong-headed short-termism presents the United Kingdom with an opportunity

US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists before boarding Air Force One from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, May 25, 2025, after spending the weekend in New Jersey. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Billions of US dollars previously earmarked for investment in these fields have been withdrawn by Mr Trump’s administration, with proposed offshore windfarms halted and tax credits for new green hydrogen projects vetoed.

The rationale for such short-termist thinking on the part of the Republicans does not appear to be supported by the science, science which in South Yorkshire in particular we are fortunate to have a surfeit thereof.

Professor Dame Julia King ranks amongst the most well-informed on the matter; she is the United Kingdom’s Low Carbon Business Ambassador. She has been quick to issue a rallying cry to those at the cutting edge of research and development in low carbon energy production to carpe diem. Reassuringly, it is clear that South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has heard that encouragement and is clearly supporting the seizing of the opportunity.

For, alongside the well-established Advanced Manufacturing Park ‘twixt Sheffield and Rotherham, is coming Holtec, a small modular reactor parts maker whose arrival represents a £1.5bn investment, bringing together a research cluster for the energy sector that will be the envy of the world.