100 days for Yorkshire to create a world cycling legacy – The Yorkshire Post says

FIVE years after Yorkshire hosted the opening stages of the 2014 Tour de France, there is every likelihood that cycling’s UCI World Road Championships will be just as successful – especially if Otley’s former world champion Lizzie Deignan regains the fabled rainbow jersey.

Yet, with just 100 days to go before the week-long event begins, it is also important that preparations for elite-level races are matched by a new commitment to encourage – and develop – a culture of safe cycling in this county so more young riders in particular can get on their bikes and enjoy the freedom that this brings.

As such, there is much to commend about British Cycling’s legacy strategy, outlined by chief executive Julie Harrington, as it hits top gear. However this also means local councils doing more to integrate cycling into their own development plans as part of their own commitments towards the environment, and healthy living and the next generation.