2021 US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu inspires young in sport - The Yorkshire Post Says

Emma Raducanu. PIC:PA

At only 18, she is already a world-class player whose talent, demeanour and determination are astonishing and inspiring. Here is a true sporting heroine, and one who has captured Britain’s hearts.

There could be no finer role model for young people involved in all sports than Emma.

Her skills on court are breathtaking and the graciousness she displayed in victory, towards both her opponent and the spectators who have cheered her on, does Emma credit.

It is very much to be hoped that tennis courts up and down the country will now be filled with eager youngsters seeking to follow her example.

Emma’s youth makes her an especially relatable idol for children, as does the obvious warmth of her personality.

As ever, the Queen had her finger on the pulse of the country in sending a message of congratulations to Emma after she triumphed in New York.

Her Majesty spoke for millions in praising this glorious new talent, who burst into the national consciousness only a few short weeks ago at Wimbledon.

Full marks should go to Channel 4 for coming to an arrangement with Amazon Prime to show the match on terrestrial television, so all could watch it. It was in the spirit of encouraging more youngsters to live their dreams that the fee for airing the final will be donated to coaching this country’s aspiring tennis players.