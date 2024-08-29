A ban on outdoor smoking would be hard to police and lead to civil liberty concerns

The ambition of moving towards a smoke free society is a laudable one but the idea of further state intervention will not be without concerns for civil liberties in this country.

Proposed plans to ban outdoor smoking, including in beer gardens and outside stadiums, are already attracting criticism.

It has been suggested that the indoor smoking ban could be extended to cover other locations including small parks, outdoor restaurants and hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, that could be hugely detrimental to some industries as well as the difficulties of policing such a ban.

A woman smoking in central London. PIC: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

Pubs are already struggling as it is. And while they have adapted following the indoor smoking ban, including measures such as offering outdoor smoking areas, this could end up further damaging trade.

In fact the wider hospitality industry has sounded the alarm over these proposals.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of industry organisation UKHospitality, said: “This ban would not only affect pubs and nightclubs, but hotels, cafes and restaurants that have all invested significantly in good faith in outdoor spaces and continue to face financial challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Occasionally non-smokers may have had to walk through groups of people smoking outside public venues but the reality is outdoor smokers are only harming themselves. Therefore it's harder to justify such a ban.

It would also leave the Government open to the accusation of implementing a nanny state.

The best path to ensuring a smoking free society in the future is to continue on the path that we have been on with better education.