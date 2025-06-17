A clear checklist for progress has emerged, time for action on grooming scandal
A failure to act upon Baroness Louise Casey’s recommendations would be the ultimate betrayal to the victims of child grooming.
Baroness Casey is right to say that it is not an “unreasonable thing” for the Government to be held to account on what action has been taken on all 12 points raised by her report.
“I hope this is a line in the sand, and I think the 12 things that we’re asking for are not impossible,” Baroness Casey said.
There is no denying Baroness Casey’s track record and her straight-speaking approach is just what is needed on this important issue. An issue that too often authorities have shied away from for fear of being seen as racist.
This should not be about political point-scoring but rather about justice. Justice for the victims. That sense of justice should be universal across the political divide. There is also a need for political leaders to get behind the review, if meaningful action is going to trump rhetoric.
Baroness Casey is right to feel “disappointed” by the Opposition’s response to her review of the grooming gangs scandal.
“We need to change some laws, we need to do a national criminal investigation, we need to get on with a national inquiry with a local footprint in it and ideally wouldn’t it be great if everybody came behind that and backed you?” she says.
It is also about looking forward and preventing more vulnerable girls becoming victims.