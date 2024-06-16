A failure to ‘level up’ the North has eroded trust in ‘red wall’ seats leaving votes up for grabs - Ryan Swift

The Tories won a landslide victory with a majority of 80 seats.

In doing so, the party had taken – in some cases for the very first time – a large swathe of constituencies that were viewed as being ‘traditional’ Labour seats, commonly referred to as the Red Wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four and a half years on, with another general election looming on July 4, the most recent opinion polls all suggest that Labour are poised to sweep to power and will regain many of those seats that fell to the Conservatives in 2019.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving his victory speech after winning the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 General Election. PIC: PA

The latest YouGov MRP poll of 50,000 voters suggest that Labour will win back all 42 Red Wall seats.

So what does this mean, was 2019 a momentary blip and is party support reverting back to ‘normal’? No, not quite.

Seats in the North of England in particular have been becoming increasingly marginal for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This reflects the fact that voters are now less tribal and more volatile in terms of which party they back at the ballot box election to election.

A key driver of this trend is declining levels of political trust. When trust in politics and politicians is eroded, voters’ party loyalty and attachment is weakened.

Less deference means voters are more demanding of political parties. At the very least, voters want politicians to deliver on their promises and if they don’t, voters are ready to withdraw their support.

Take the current context, in 2019 the Conservative’s promised the people of Yorkshire and the North that they would address deep-rooted regional inequalities and ‘level up’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet four and half years on, progress on this agenda has been limited at best.

Our own annual IPPR State of the North Report 2024 found that northerners are set for more than a half century of sicker and shorter healthy lives without a step change in levelling up.

While the Conservatives are struggling across the country, it may be that northerners are turning away from the party, at least in part, due to their failure to deliver on promises made to the region to level up.

But to address the trust issues in our politics there is a need to go further than simply improving government performance and ensuring delivery on promises, crucial though these are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changing the process of government – the way it operates, who is listened to, who influences decision-making, and where power lies – is also key.

To this end, there is a need to reform and renew our politics and our democracy to ensure that ordinary people are truly listened to, and that politics and policy works in the interests of the majority.

The principle of political equality should lie at the heart of this. At present our politics is too unequal. Political inequality manifests in a number of ways.

A key issue in our region is the persistent geographic inequalities that exist between places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route cause of this is the concentration of political power in Westminster that works to the detriment of our regions. This results in inequalities in public spending and underinvestment in the North which holds our region back.

From cuts to local council budgets, to ailing public services, and creaking infrastructure, the effects of this are felt by many of us on a daily basis.

To restore the public’s trust in our politics, the next government must address the issue of political equality head on. This will require the rewiring our of democratic machinery.

When it comes to addressing our geographical inequalities, we need to see the next government go further and deeper on devolution to our regions, bringing powers closer to people and allowing them to take back control in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this must also come locally controlled spending power delivered through long term, fair, needs based funding settlements.

Empowering communities means providing both the power and the means to support places.

Whatever the result of the election of July 4, an electorate that has low trust in politics and politicians and that is increasingly volatile and more demanding, means that real and lasting change must be delivered.

Better government performance is essential, but to achieve this the process of our politics must change to give our places and ordinary people a voice, real power, and to ensure that they are properly listened to and their interests represented.

A more politically equal Britain will lead to a more prosperous North.