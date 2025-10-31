A failure to reuse the heat generated by data centres would constitute an enormous oversight - Nick Wirth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From supermarket refrigerators to data centres, billions of pounds’ worth of hard-won heat simply vanishes into increasingly thick air.

With the right planning, incentives, technology and creativity, much of this heat could be captured and reused. Faced with some of the highest energy prices in Europe, now is the time for energy recycling to become the status quo in the UK.

This is particularly relevant in light of the government’s plans to become an ‘AI superpower’. Almost 100 new data centres are planned nationwide, many close to towns and cities. Widely criticised for their increasing energy demand, data centres expel up to 98 per cent of their electricity usage as excess heat.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) at the opening of Google's new data centre in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Much of this heat could warm local homes if captured and fed into a district heating network. One study suggests that over 55 per cent of London’s space heating demand could be met by nearby data centres. In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, failure to reuse the heat generated by these data centres would constitute an enormous strategic oversight.

It isn’t just data centres. Supermarket refrigeration alone accounts for around 1 per cent of the UK’s entire electricity usage, and between 40 to 50 per cent of a supermarket's energy use. These same refrigerators emit more than enough heat and cold air to regulate a store’s temperature.

However, most retailers continue to pay for energy twice - once to cool their produce, and again to warm the store. Wasteful energy practices affect the consumer; 60 per cent of British retailers cite energy costs as the biggest threat to their margins. These margins are often protected by passing costs onto the customer.

Swimming pools, wastewater treatment plants, factories and even underground trains all present similar opportunities. Every day, expensive energy is lost across our economy simply because we can’t recapture it.

An alternative is possible. Energy efficiency became central to Danish energy policies in response to the oil shock of 1973. Fast-forward to today, and waste heat is routinely fed into district-heating networks that warm homes, schools and businesses. The UK has only just started its energy recycling journey; the government’s new £65m pilot scheme to capture heat from data centres is a welcome (if modest) start.

The Climate Change Committee has urged ministers to “deliver a comprehensive programme to decarbonise public-sector buildings.” Heat recycling could do precisely that, and help to ease the cost-of-living crisis in the process.

If households connected to district-heating networks received lower energy bills, the economic and social benefits would be immediate.

This requires a mindset shift. For years, Britain has focused on generating new clean energy supply while overlooking the need to reduce demand. We have spent more than ten times as much on renewables as we have on building district-heating networks. It’s time to balance that investment.

The government could offer tax incentives for companies that supply excess heat into local heating grids, tax incentives for heat recapture technologies, or support local authorities in mapping their recovery networks. The technology already exists; what’s needed is the policy and planning that connects the dots.

If we are serious about lowering energy costs and emissions, we must start thinking like engineers, not just economists or environmentalists.

Energy recycling is not a niche idea. It’s a practical, under-utilised way to make our economy cleaner and cheaper.

When energy is as expensive as ours, Britain simply can’t afford to be paying for it twice.